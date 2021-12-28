PM Modi Interacts With Students At IIT-Kanpur, Urges They Opt 'challenge Over Convenience'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 28, made an impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur to greet and interact with students who weren’t part of the institute's convocation. PM Modi asked the IIT students to 'choose challenge over convenience'. He further urged them to work towards the kind of India they aspire to see in 25 years.

Earlier in the day, addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, the Prime Minister advised students to avoid shortcuts in life and strive to face challenges and overcome them with efficient solutions. He urged the graduates to explore artificial intelligence without forgetting the importance of human intelligence. According to the Prime Minister, one must not turn into a robot indulging more in the artificial intelligence world.

PM Modi congratulates students receiving degrees at IIT Convocation

After the Prime Minister launched the blockchain-based digital degrees, all the students present at the convocation were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed under the National Blockchain Project at the Institute. These digital degrees are unforgeable and can be verified globally.

Congratulating the graduating students, PM Modi said "Many congratulations to the students who got the honour today. Where you have reached today, the qualifications you have achieved will be due to many people like your parents, your family members, and your teachers".

PM Modi hails IIT-Kanpur's contributions

Appreciating the contribution of IIT Kanpur in developing 5G technology, PM Modi said the efforts towards developing this technology have been globally recognised. He also mentioned that the students' contribution present at the event will be celebrated when India marks the 100th year of independence.

"In the last seven years, several programmes have been introduced by the Centre to aid students. The youth is being readied to face bigger challenges more efficiently with the help of the National Education Policy," said PM Modi.

'Everyone should strive religiously for Atmanirbhar Bharat'

PM Modi urged all students to work towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said, "We should have achieved a lot of things by the time India completed 25 years of independence. But unfortunately, we could not do much. But now, we do not have even two minutes to waste. We must strive religiously for a self-reliant nation".

According to the Prime Minister, for India to succeed and scale its ultimate heights, the country must become self-reliant. He said the same can be achieved by the country's youth.

(Image: Republic)