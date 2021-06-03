PM Modi Interacts With Students, Parents In CBSE Virtual Meeting; Addresses Their Worries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a surprise interactive session with students on Thursday, June 3. PM joined students during the CBSE virtual meeting and also interacted with the parents. PM Modi addressed the worries of students and their parents. Prime Minister joined the meeting to assure that whatever mechanism would be found for the CBSE for giving marks for the qualifying exams would also keep in mind the preparation, the capabilities of the students at the very objective criteria. It was basically an effort to reach out to the students and parents days after the decision to cancel the Class 12 Borad exams was announced.

PM Modi's surprise interaction session

On June 1, the Government of India announced that the exams of class 12 will not be conducted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The official statement said that it was decided that the Class XII Board Exams will not be held this year due to the unpredictable conditions caused by COVID and the feedback received from many stakeholders. It was also determined that CBSE would take initiatives to compile the results of class XII students in a timely way based on well-defined objective criteria.

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams was made in the best interests of students. COVID-19 has impacted the academic calendar, and the problem of Board Exams has caused significant worry among students, parents, and instructors, which he believes must be addressed. He stated that "Health and welfare of students is our topmost priority!"

CBSE class 12 exams cancelled amid COVID crisis

Addressing the doubts of several teachers and parents on Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth."

He noted, "The teaching community has played an outstanding role in the last year. I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal. It has been a chaotic year for students. The joys of growing up partly snatched away, confined to their homes, less time with friends."

Modi asserted that the COVID crisis is a "dynamic situation" across the country. While the country's number is decreasing and some states are effectively handling the problem through micro-containment, some states have chosen for a lockdown. In such a scenario, kids, parents, and teachers are understandably concerned about the students' health. Students should not be compelled to take exams in such difficult circumstances, added PM.

Picture Credit: PTI