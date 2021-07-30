PM Modi Lauds Students For CBSE Class 12 Results, Has A Message For Those Disappointed

Moments after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a moment to congratulate his 'young friends'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he extended wishes to those who passed the examinations, for a 'bright, happy and healthy future'. Over 99.37 per cent students passed the CBSE class 12 examination, which is over a 10 percent rise from last year's 88.78 percent, as per the notification of the board.

PM Modi congratulates CBSE class 12 students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a piece of advice for those dissatisfied with their results. "I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you," he said, outlining that each of the students is a 'powerhouse of talent'. He, adding that the passing batch faced 'unprecedented circumstances', said, "The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them."

The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances.

The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

CBSE announces results of class 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 examination on Friday. While the overall pass percentage was 99.37, girls outshined the boys by a slender margin of 0.54 percent. The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment policy, after the exams were canceled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

"For the implementation of tabulation policy successfully and in the given time frame, it was considered important to facilitate the work to be done by teachers. So, in order to facilitate schools and help them in compilation and moderation of results and reduce any inadvertent errors on their part, a comprehensive and feature-rich system was developed by the IT team of the CBSE," said CBSE Examinations Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel of the board, the theory paper evaluation formula has given 30 percent weightage to Class 10 marks, another 30 percent to Class 11 marks, and 40 percent to marks obtained in Class 12 unit test, mid-term, and pre-board exams.