PM Modi Launches PM CARES For Children Scheme: Free Education & Stipend, See Key Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a welfare scheme for children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. The benefits include free education, monthly stipend, free health insurance, and many others. PM CARES fund will be used for providing benefits to such children.

PM CARES for Children Scheme launched

The decision was taken after PM Modi chaired a key meeting to discuss and deliberate on steps that can be taken to support such children. He announced the benefits after the meeting. Prime Minister emphasized that children represent the future of the country and the country will do everything possible to support and protect the children so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future. The PM said that in such trying times it is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future. All children who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to Covid 19 will be supported under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme. He also added that the measures being announced have only been possible due to the generous contributions to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against COVID-19.

"Children represent the future of the country and we will do everything to support and protect the children. It is our duty, as a society, to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future," PM Modi said.

Key Benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme

Children who have lost their parents to COVID will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES. Free education will be ensured for children who lost their parents to COVID. The children will be assisted to get an education loan for higher education & PM CARES will pay interest on the loan The children will get free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years & premium will be paid by PM CARES fund