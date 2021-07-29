PM Modi Launches SAFAL Diagnostic Assessment On 1st Anniversary Of NEP

PM Modi launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning) on Thursday. This initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was a competency-based assessment for students of third, fifth and eighth standards. The program was launched on the first anniversary of PM's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

How can SAFAL be used to better assess students?

SAFAL is kind of a diagnostic assessment that would provide development feedback to schools and teachers. This was planned with the motive to improve teaching-learning without the additional examination pressure on students. A press release issued by the CBSE intended that SAFAL would be put to function to be able to assess the program of foundational skills and basic learning outcomes among students. The release read," This is in line with Para 4.40 of the National Education Policy 2020 which recommends that for the benefit of students, parents, teachers, principals, and the entire schooling system in planning improvements to schools and teaching-learning processes. All students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5 and 8 which would test achievement of basic learning outcomes, through assessment of core concepts along with relevant higher-order skills and application of knowledge in real-life situations, rather than rote memorization."

CBSE asks schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22

CBSE invited affiliated schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22. SAFAL are expected to be conducted on a pilot basis in CBSE schools for students in Grade 3,5 and 8 during the academic year of 2021-22. It will concentrate in key circular areas of Language, Mathematics, EVS and Science. Promotion to the next grade will not be based on a student's performance on SAFAL. It has been specially customised to assist students, parents and teachers to track progress throughout the school years and not just in Grade 10 and 12. CBSE informed that the details on the assessment and registration for SAFAL will be released on the CBSE website in due course of time.

Image Credits - PTI

With inputs from ANI