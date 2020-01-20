​​​​​​​PM Modi Recommends 'tech-free Hour' To Avoid Getting Distracted By Technology

Ahead of the upcoming exam season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 20, addressed his third 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session for students. During his brief interaction with students, PM Modi spoke about the changing trends of technology and how it affects our lives.

At the event when the Prime Minister was asked about the importance of technology he said, " Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends."

Adding further to his statement the Prime Minister spoke about tech-fear. "The fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Merely knowledge of technology isn’t enough. Its application is as important," he said.

PM Modi suggests a tech-free hour

During his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with the students, PM Modi also addressed the increasing usage of technology amongst every Indian family. He also suggested that every family should have a tech-free hour or space where no technology is permitted.

"These days there is a common sight: Four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour? Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we won’t get distracted by technology," the Prime Minister explained.

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique program organized on a large scale and Prime Minister himself will be working to reduce the stress level of the students ahead of the board examinations.

"A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is seen among the students, teachers, and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run," an HRD official stated while talking to a news agency.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has introduced a 'short essay' competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school students Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020. The entries for the essay competition were to be submitted from December 2, 2019, to December 23, 2019.

