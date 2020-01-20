PM Modi Suggests Parents To "inspire Their Children To Bring Out Their Inner Potential"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Pariksha pe Charcha' address, urged the parents to bring out the inner potential of their children instead of pressurising them to perform better each time.

Students across the country who are preparing for their board exams shared about their burden of expectations by parents to score well in exams. PM Modi advised parents and teachers to identify the capabilities of each child and encourage them at all times.

"Just as you were determined to encourage your child to walk on their feet as a baby, maintain the same determination to encourage them throughout your life. Excite and inspire your children just as you did before," Prime Minister Modi said.

Difference between pursuing and pressuring

Prime Minister Modi said that pursuing and pressuring has a fine line, and urged parents to highlight the qualities of their children and to bring our their inner potential.

"Parents are well aware of the capabilities of their child. Keep encouraging them to move forward in that line. The more you encourage, the better results you will yield. The more you pressurize, the more problems will increase. You have to make a choice as parents," PM Modi added.

The way ahead lies in pursuing, not pressurising children. Inspire children to do things that bring out their inner potential: PM @narendramodi #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2020

"Academic scores not detrimental to life"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged parents not to create an atmosphere of fear for children which makes them feel that scoring well in exams is everything in life. ''Scoring well is a very good thing. But not scoring well, does not mean that you have lost the world,'' PM Modi said. ''This thought is invalid in today's era. There is an ocean of opportunities, you can enter in any field of life,'' the Prime Minister added.

Taking the example of a farmer, Prime Minister said, ''A farmer may be deprived of school education, but he learns by himself, and gains experience, adopts technology, changes the method of farming, modernizes it, and makes life wonderful.''

"This is why, I would clarify that although exams are very important, it does not imply that exams are everything in life," PM said.

