PM Modi Shares Career Advice For Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha, Addresses Herd Mentality

PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with school students in the event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. This is the third year of the unique program that started in 2018. During his interaction, PM was asked a similar question on career options by three students. Those students were from Varanasi, Bihar and Kerala respectively and asked for PM Modi's guidance.

'Knowing yourself is a difficult task'

They asked PM Modi how they can identify their potential and select the right career path. PM Modi replied, "Knowing yourself is a difficult task. One way to know ourselves is to get out of our comfort zone and get in the challenge mode. This way we learn more about our capabilities." He also asked the students to keep a journal of all the things they did during a week and then analyze what they found interesting. "Keeping such a journal for a year will help you know about your aptitude," he said.

'Everyone has to take some responsibility'

The Prime Minister then said, "Careers are very important. Everyone has to take some responsibility. We can always contribute to the nation while delivering our responsibilities." Criticizing herd mentality PM added, "We must not follow roads because someone else is good at something. That road would end in disappointment. Our mentality should be such that we have to keep moving forward and not be deterred by failure. We should keep alive the student inside us."

Prime Minister spoke about a variety of things in his address ranging from technology to fundamental duties. He also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly. He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. "Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," the Prime Minister said. Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," he said.

PM highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considered "glamorous". "Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends," he said.

