PM Modi Shares His Mantra To Deal With Failure, Cites Chandrayaan 2 Example

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra to motivate oneself in face of failure by invoking his experience of the day Chandrayaan 2 mission failed to land a rover on the moon correctly. On Monday, the PM interacted with students at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ annual event. There he touched upon how demotivation can be dealt with.

Addressing the students, PM Modi said, "You didn't have any contribution to Chandrayaan 2. But you were so fixated it felt like you were part of it. When there were glitches in the mission, everyone was demotivated. All of you were awake. Sometimes, failure makes us bear these feelings."

Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings.



Why PM went to ISRO space centre

PM Narendra Modi shared his experience of the day Chandrayaan 2's lunar rover Pragyaan failed to have a safe landing on the moon. "Some people told me, 'Modi Ji you should not go there (ISRO's space centre) because there is no surety of success. What if it fails?' I replied that's why I must go."

"In the last minutes (of the rover's descent on the moon), I could see a tension on the faces of scientists. Then they came and told me that the landing has failed. I talked to some scientists and left. Then I went back to the hotel room at 3 am, but I was restless. I called my team and asked them to reschedule so that I can meet scientists in the morning. I met them and applauded their efforts and talked about the dreams the nation has. Suddenly the mood of the entire nation changed and everyone became optimistic.

Mantra for dealing with failures

PM Modi said, "We can learn about success even in our failures. We can be optimistic in every effort. And if we fail, then that means we are on track to our success."

Before the interaction, students presented paintings and artworks to PM Modi. The paintings depicted messages like 'say no to plastic', 'Fit India', 'plant more trees' and 'save water', among others. Around 2000 students, teachers and parents were present at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, participating in the event.

