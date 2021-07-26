PM Modi To Address Virtual Event As National Education Policy Completes 1 Year On July 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual event on Monday to mark one year of the New Education Policy, 2020. The event will be attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among various other officials.

The NEP 2020, approved in the Cabinet on July 29, replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

The policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India. The NEP is a broad guideline and advisory in nature; and it is up to the states, institutions, and schools to decide on the implementation.

In his first meeting as Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan recently said, India's education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of the new National Education Policy.

"India has got a new education policy after a period of 34 years. With the introduction of the National Education Policy-2020, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India," he said.

"We are committed to making students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society. The policy has not only been welcomed in India but also foreign countries," he added.

Pradhan emphasised that the NEP will be instrumental in meeting the expectations of the prime minister from innovators, researchers and scientists. "The government will continue to set new benchmarks in integrating education with employment and making it more inclusive, holistic, multi-disciplinary and at par with global standards," he said.