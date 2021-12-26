PM Modi To Hold Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Ahead Of Exams, Check Registration Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha in 2022 before the annual exams for students of classes 9 to 12. He made this announcement while he was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, December 26, 2021. In the 84th episode of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi said an online competition will also be held for teachers and parents.

In his Mann ki Baat, the PM said, “I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20.”

PM Modi tweeted, "Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year... #MannKiBaat"

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration

Class 9 to 12 students will have to get themselves registered to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registration window will open on December 28, 2021. Candidates should make sure to get themselves registered by January 20, 2022.

Caniddates should go to MyGov.in

On the homepage look for what's new section

Click on the image which reads pariksha pe charcha

Then click on the link register now

Fill in the details and submit the same for getting yourself registered for 'pariska pe charcha'

Take its printout for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Overview

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019. The Third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 20th January, 2020. The fourth edition was held last year in online mode. It was the first virtual edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students.