PM Modi To Inaugurate New Campus Of Ambedkar School Of Economics University On Dec 6

Quick links:
Image: PTI
PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University on December 6, 2021. For launching the new campus, PM Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru. This information has been shared by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office said on Wednesday, November 24, 2021
"The university has come upon the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement. In the meeting Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr. Bhanumurthy marked their participation.
Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru (BASE University) is being modeled on the lines of the celebrated London School of Economics. The ﬁrst batch of B.Sc. (Honours) Economics was admitted in June-July 2017, through an All India Entrance Test that was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority. The classes for this pioneer batch began on August 28, 2017, at the Department of Visual Arts, Bangalore University, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bengaluru. The Academic session of the B.A.S.E was inaugurated at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhavan by former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh on October 4, 2017.
The official website reads, "BASE University will make its presence felt in the country as one of the ﬁnest training institutions in Economics and compete with the best in the country. BASE will not only set a new model in teaching and research in economics but shall also assist the Government of Karnataka and Union Government of India in policy formulations, to inform them through research the eﬀectiveness of the policies. BASE would focus on imparting holistic knowledge in the discipline of economics by providing an understanding of other social sciences disciplines such as political sciences, sociology, philosophy, ethics etc. The teaching and training will focus on freedom to think and allow freely the new currents in economics and allied social sciences. The dogmatism in the framing of the syllabus, the orthodox course material, will be given a go bye."