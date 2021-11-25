PM Modi To Inaugurate New Campus Of Ambedkar School Of Economics University On Dec 6

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University on December 6, 2021. For launching the new campus, PM Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru. This information has been shared by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office said on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

"The university has come upon the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement. In the meeting Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr. Bhanumurthy marked their participation.

About Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru (BASE University) is being modeled on the lines of the celebrated London School of Economics. The ﬁrst batch of B.Sc. (Honours) Economics was admitted in June-July 2017, through an All India Entrance Test that was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority. The classes for this pioneer batch began on August 28, 2017, at the Department of Visual Arts, Bangalore University, Jnana Bharathi Campus, Bengaluru. The Academic session of the B.A.S.E was inaugurated at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhavan by former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh on October 4, 2017.