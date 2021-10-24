PM Modi To Inaugurate Nine Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh On Monday

Nine medical colleges and several developmental projects will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, October 25. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will inaugurate all the medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar and will launch the "Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana" in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. PM Modi will also welcome various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crores for Varanasi.

The developmental projects being launched by PM Modi aims to bridge the gap in various public sectors, including health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. The project will deliver support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high-focus states, and later the central government will install 11,024 urban health and wellness centres in all the states.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

The medical colleges to be inaugurated by PM Modi are in nine different districts of Uttar Pradesh: Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur. Notably, the central government has sanctioned eight medical colleges under the centrally sponsored scheme for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached to district/referral hospitals". While the state government has made a medical college functional in Jaunpur using its state resources.

The central government is looking forward to offering more access to the public health sector by setting up diagnostic services in the public healthcare system, setting up laboratories across the country, and integrating public health labs across all the districts. According to the central government's scheme, a national institution for health, 4 new national institutions for virology, along with a regional research platform for the WHO Southeast Asia Region, 9 biosafety level-III laboratories, and 5 new regional national centres for disease control will be established by the government.

The central scheme aims to give preference to underserved, backward, and aspirational districts. This scheme aims to enhance the health sector of the state by increasing the availability of doctors, nurses, and staff, correcting the geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges, and utilizing the infrastructure of district hospitals. Notably, under the three phases of a scheme launched by the NDA government, a total of 157 new medical colleges have already been approved, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functioning across the nation, informed the PMO.

Image: PTI

With Inputs from PTI