PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 4 New Medical Colleges In Rajasthan, Inaugurate CIPET

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (CIPET), Jaipur. He will also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan. The medical colleges will be set up in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh & Dausa districts of Rajasthan. The event will take place at 11 am on September 30 via video conferencing.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion. The information was shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on its official website and official Twitter handle." Prime Minister @narendramodi to inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur on 30th September. PM to also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan," the tweet reads.

These four medical colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals”. Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and Aspirational Districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation.

About CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur

The Government of India has established CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur in collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan. It is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals.