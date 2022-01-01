PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University On January 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The foundation stone is scheduled to be laid in the second half at around 1 pm. An official statement issued by the Prime Minister's office reads that the University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut. The estimated cost is around Rs. 700 crore.

The statement further reads, "One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision."

Facilities at Sports University

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. It will include a synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball ground, areas designated to play Volleyball, Handball, and Kabaddi, a Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome. It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

PM Modi recently addressed IIT Kanpur Convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Ahead of his address, PM Modi had asked people to share their suggestions for his address, so that he can include some of the suggestions received from fellow nationals as part of the speech. The highlights of PM Modi's speech can be checked here.

PM Modi's speech highlights

PM Modi began his speech by asking students 'Is it necessary to be serious in convocation'? The Prime Minister further said that it seems like they have been told to behave in such a way.

PM Modi stated, "When you IIT entered Kanpur and now when you are leaving, you must be feeling a big change in yourself. There must be a Fear of Unknown, one Query of Unknown before coming here."

PM Modi further said that now there is no fear of the unknown. Now the students have the spirit of exploring the whole world. He said, "Now there is no query of the unknown, now there is the quest for the best."

Image: ANI