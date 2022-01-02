Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Meerut today to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Salwa village of Sardhana, Uttar Pradesh. The estimated construction cost of the university is around Rs. 700 crore. After laying the foundation stone, some beneficiaries of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others are expected to be felicitated by PM Modi.

The city has been gearing up to welcome the premier, with arrangements made for helipad, parking, alternate traffic arrangements, security cordoning and issuing of passes for the programme. Here's a look at the Prime Minister's itinerary for today, which also includes a visit to the Kali Paltan temple and Martyr Memorial Site.

PM Modi's itinerary for visit to Meerut

★10.40 am - Departure, Safdarjung Airport - by MI-17

★11.10 hrs- Arrival, Army Helipad, Meerut

★11.25 hrs- Arrival, Kali Paltan Temple, Cantt Meerut - Via Fleet

11.25 to 11.35 am - Darshan, worship of Kali Paltan (Augharnath) temple

★11.40 hrs- Departure, Kali Paltan Temple

★11.45 hrs-Arrival Martyrs Memorial, Meerut Cantt

11.45 to 11.55- Shraddha Suman Arpan, Amar Jawan Jyoti, Martyr Memorial Site, Meerut Cantt.

11.55 to 12.05- Overview, State Freedom Struggle Museum

★12.10 hrs- Departure, Meerut Cantt- Via Fleet

★12.25 hrs- Arrival, Army Helipad, Meerut

★12.30 hrs- Departure, Army Helipad- Via MI-17

★12.50 hrs-Arrival, Khatauli Helipad, Muzaffarnagar

★12.55 hrs- Departure Helipad-Via Fleet

★1.00 hrs-Arrival, Venue, Village Salava Ground, Meerut

1 pm to 2.30 pm - Major Dhyan Chand Sports University Foundation Stone Laying Program

★2.35 hrs- Departure, Event Venue

★2.45 hrs- Departure, Helipad, Khatauli- Via MI-17

★3.15 hrs- Arrival, Airport Safdarjung, Delhi

Facilities at Sports University

The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. It will include a synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball ground, areas designated to play Volleyball, Handball, and Kabaddi, a Lawn tennis court, a Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome. It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.