PM Modi Urges To Focus On 'Toyconomy', Boost Games And Toys Industry In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the participants of Toycathon-2021 via video conferencing. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sanjay Dhotre were present on the occasion. The participants discussed their games with PM Modi where he suggested some more ideas to the developers to include in their games.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that in the last 5-6 years, youth of the nation has been connected with the key challenges of the country through the platform of Hackathons. The motive behind this is to organize the capabilities of the country and to give them a medium, he said.

Toyconomy

PM Modi talked about the importance of toys and game industry in the Indian Economy, terming it 'Toyconomy'. PM Modi said that the global toy market is about 100 billion dollars out of which India's contribution is only 1.5 billion dollars. "India imports almost 80% of its toys from foreign countries. This means that crores of rupees are being drained out of the country. This needs to be changed," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister underlined that, beyond numbers, this sector has the capacity to bring progress and growth to the neediest segments of society. Toy industry has its ownsmall-scale industry, artisans comprising of rural population, dalits, poor people and tribal population. The Prime Minister singled out the contribution of women in the sector. In order to take the benefits to these segments, we need be vocal for local toys.

PM Modi calls for exploration of possibilities in virtual, digital, online gaming in India

PM Modi referred to the cheap data and growth of Internet led rural connectivity and called for exploration of possibilities in virtual, digital and online gaming in India. He called upon the young innovators and start ups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of India’s capabilities and ideas to the world. The PM called for new models of innovation and financing to make Indian toys competitive at the global level. There is a need for new ideas to be incubated, new start-ups promoted, taking new technology to traditional toy makers and creating new market demand. This is the inspiration behind events like Toyacathon, the Prime Minister said.

Online, digital games not based on Indian concepts, promote violence

The Prime Minister rued the fact that most of the online and digital games available in the market are not based on Indian concepts and many such games promote violence and cause mental stress. The Prime Minister highlighted that the world wants to learn about India’s capabilities, art and culture. and society. Toys can play a big role in that.India has ample content and competence for digital gaming.

Games on India's freedom struggle

The Prime Minister mentioned that 75th anniversary of India’s Independence is a huge opportunity for the innovators and creators of the toy industry. Many incidents, stories of our freedom fighters and their valour and leadership can be created into gaming concepts. These innovators have a big role in connecting ‘folk with the future’. There is a need to create interesting and interactive games that ‘engage, entertain and educate’, said the Prime Minister.