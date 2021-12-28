Encouraging the students to establish a connection with the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the students of IIT Kanpur and spoke to them on focusing on their emotions, imaginations, creativity, and curiosity. PM Modi who was speaking at the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur said that the students must continue to code but will also need to have a connection with people and interact with people from diverse backgrounds which will help in enhancing their personalities.

Further emphasizing prioritising the 'emotion of things', he appealed to the students to work on the 'internet of things' along with keeping the emotions in the back of their minds. "You must think about artificial intelligence but also think about human intelligence", he added.

Further, in an encouraging tone, the Prime Minister said that the students need to choose challenge over comfort as unknown challenges will continue to gloom over students.

Also, praising the contribution of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country, he said that India has emerged as a mega startup hub on a global basis and this has been achieved with the help of the students from IITs. Lauding IIT Kanpur's contribution towards developing technology developments, he said that the students present at the event have made this possible.

PM Modi's visit to Kanpur

As a part of his multiple visits to the poll-bound state, PM Modi on Tuesday visited the financial capital of Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur for inaugurating the Kanpur Metro Rail Project along with a slew of programs scheduled for the day.

While participating the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, he also launched blockchain-based digital degrees for students which are verified globally and unforgeable. He also issued digital degrees at the convocation through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed under the National Blockchain Project.

Image: Twitter/@BJP