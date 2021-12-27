PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registrations To Begin From Dec 28; Check Details

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26 announced that he will be conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha in 2022. The programme will be conducted before the annual exams for students of classes 9 to 12. This was announced by PM Modi while he was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, December 26, 2021. In the 84th episode of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi said that this time an online competition will also be held for teachers and parents. PM Modi also talked about Pariksha Pe Charcha registration. Here is all you need to know about it.

In his Mann ki Baat, the PM said, “I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20.”

PM Modi tweeted, "Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year... #MannKiBaat"

Who should register?

Class 9 to 12 students who want to interact with PM Modi can register. The registration is an important step for participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registration window is scheduled to open on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Candidates have been informed to get themselves registered by January 20, 2022. The steps to register have been attached below.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Here is how to register

Interested and eligible candidates should go to MyGov.in

On the homepage look for what's new section

Click on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022'

Then click on the link being displayed below the i,age which reads 'register now'

Candidates should fill in the details and submit the same for getting themselves registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'

Take its printout for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Overview

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019. The Third Edition of the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 20, 2020. The fourth edition was held last year in online mode. It was the first virtual edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students.

Image: Twitter/PTI