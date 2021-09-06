PM Narendra Modi To Address Inaugural Conclave Of Shikshak Parv Tomorrow; Check Details

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the inaugural conclave of the Shikshak Parv 2021 on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The event will be conducted in online mode. Union Ministers of State for Education and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also mark their presence at the event. The event date and time have been mentioned below.

Shikshak Parv Event: Date and Time

The event will be held on September 7, 2021

It will be held via video conferencing in the first half at 10.30 am

The Shikshak Parv 2021 which is going to start on September 7 will continue till September 17, 2021.

Apart from addressing the event, PM Modi will also launch multiple key initiatives concerning the education sector. He will launch the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE. PM Modi will also launch NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

Shikshak Parv: Themes to be covered

Each day, discussions will be held on different themes. The inaugural session theme will be “Quality and Sustainable Schools – Learning from Schools in India.” On September 9, the theme for the day will be Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requisite to Learning and ECCE and Culture of Innovation in our Schools. Some other themes will be Nurturing Inclusive Classrooms, Innovative Pedagogy to Promote Enjoyable and Engaging Learning, Promoting Quality and Sustainable Schools, Transforming the System of Assessment: Holistic Progress Card, Stimulating Indian Knowledge System, Arts and Culture and Reimagining Vocational Education and Skill-building.