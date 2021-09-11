PM thanked for creating chair in Banaras university to remember Tamil poet

Puducherry, Sept 11 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a chair in the Banaras Hindu University in the name of the national poet Subramania Bharathi.

"I thank the Prime Minister for the announcement as it is a fitting tribute to the renowned Tamil poet on the occasion of the observance of the poet's 100th death anniversary on Saturday," she said in a message.

Soundararajan, also Governor of Telangana, said Bharathi propagated the richness of Tamil language in Kashi and the Prime Minister's announcement is a tribute to the poet.

The Prime Minister made the announcement while opening Ahmedabad-based Sardardham Bhavan via video-conferencing today. PTI COR NVG NVG