PM to inaugurate medical colleges in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate 'CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology', Jaipur and also lay the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan via video-conferencing.

The PMO said these medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for the "establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals". Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved and backward districts. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, the PMO added. In a tweet, Modi expresses happiness over the fact that in the last seven years, the government has made "great progress" in setting up of medical colleges across India.

Top quality education is a priority for our government, he said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion, a release in Jaipur said.

Aimed at developing manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology, CIPET, formerly known as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, was established in 1968 by the government with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai. PTI KR AG ZMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)