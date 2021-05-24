PMRF Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know If You Are Eligible To Apply For The Programme

The Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme was created to improve research quality in the country's numerous higher educational institutions. The programme aims to recruit the brightest talent into research through attractive fellowships, thereby implementing the objective of development through innovation. Here is more information about the PMRF eligibility criteria.

2) The PMRF granting institute that accepted the student into the Ph.D. programme submits a strong recommendation and uploads all pertinent information to the PMRF web-portal. A student can only get into the institutes where he or she has been selected and chooses to enrol.

3) Research exposure, publications, performance in international competitions (such as Math. Olympiad, ACM ICPC Programming Contest), grades, and recommendation letters will be among the criteria used to evaluate the candidates.

4) The progress of the candidate will be assessed by the PMRF panel within 12-18 months following admission to the PhD programme, and the continuation of PMRF will be contingent on the candidate's good performance. A good research proposal is required, as well as a clear appraisal from the host university in support of the PMRF designation being maintained. Publication in a reputable journal/ conferences would be given due consideration.

5) The applicant should have satisfied one of the following criteria in the preceding

three years from the date of submission of the application :

a) Dual degree programmes in Science and Technology are available from a variety of sources. IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERSs/IIESTs, as well as publicly supported IIITs. These candidates

should have secured a CGPA/CPI of at least 8.0 (on a 10-point scale). For

applicants in the five year integrated or dual degree programs, if separate

CGPAs/CPIs are awarded for UG and PG parts of the program, the

CGPA/CPI of the UG part (first four years) will be considered.

OR

b) completed or be pursuing the final year of four (or five) year undergraduate or

five year integrated M.Tech. or five year integrated M.Sc. or 2 year M.Sc. or

five year undergraduate-postgraduate dual degree programs in Science and

Technology streams from any other Institute/University recognized in India,

not covered in 1(a) above. These candidates should have secured a

minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent apart from a minimum score of 650 in the

respective GATE subject.

OR

c) qualified GATE and be pursuing or have completed M.Tech./MS by research

at one of the PMRF Granting Institutions having a minimum CGPA or CPI of

8.0 (on a 10-point scale) at the end of the first semester with a minimum of

four courses. For those candidates who are applying after the first semester,

the CGPA or CPI requirement of 8.0 will be based on all the courses, labs,

thesis that the candidate has completed.