Pokemon Go Muk: Base Stat, Best Moveset To Use Of The Poison-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Muk.

Pokemon Go Muk

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Muk best moveset and who is Muk evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Muk best moveset and who is Muk evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Muk best moveset and other details.

Muk is a well known Poison-type Pokemon which is the evolved form of the Pokemon, Grimer. This Pokemon is often found in places like the Kanto region. This Poison-type Pokemon does not do well against Ground and Psychic-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stat

Max CP: 3117

Attack: 190

Defence: 172

Stamina: 233

Best Moveset

Poison Jab + Gunk Shot

Poison Jab + Sludge Wave

Infestation + Gunk Shot

Poison Jab + Dark Pulse

Lick + Gunk Shot

Lick + Sludge Wave

Poison Jab + Thunder Punch

Lick + Dark Pulse

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Ground

160.0% damage - Psychic

Resistances

62.5% damage - Bug

62.5% damage - Fairy

62.5% damage - Fighting

62.5% damage - Grass

62.5% damage - Poison

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.