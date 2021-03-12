Pokemon Go Poliwrath: Base Stat, Most Effective Moveset Of The Water-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. Because of this, the players have been asking questions about some specific Pokemons. To help the players, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the game. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Poliwrath.

Pokemon Go Poliwrath

The Pokemon users have recently been trying to ask questions like what is Poliwrath best moveset and who is Poliwrath evolution. This is because the makers have been adding a number of new generation Pokemons to the game and the users are certainly loving it. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about this popular Pokemon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is Poliwrath best moveset and who is Poliwrath evolution. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Pokemon Go Poliwrath best moveset and other details.

Poliwrath is a popular and one of the most effective Water and Fighting-type Pokemon which is the evolved form of the Pokemon, Poliwhirl. This Pokemon is often found in places like the Kanto region. This Water-type Pokemon does not do well against Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass and Psychic-type moves. To help out the users we have managed to gather some useful information about this Pokemon. Read more

Base Stat

Max CP: 2923

Attack: 182

Defence: 184

Stamina: 207

Best Moveset

Rock Smash + Dynamic Punch

Bubble + Dynamic Punch

Mud Shot + Dynamic Punch

Rock Smash + Hydro Pump

Bubble + Hydro Pump

Bubble + Power-Up Punch

Rock Smash + Power-Up Punch

Rock Smash + Submission

Weaknesses

160.0% damage - Electric

160.0% damage - Fairy

160.0% damage - Flying

160.0% damage - Grass

160.0% damage - Psychic

Resistances

62.5% damage - Bug

62.5% damage - Dark

62.5% damage - Fire

62.5% damage - Ice

62.5% damage - Rock

62.5% damage - Steel

62.5% damage - Water

Apart from this, the makers have currently been working on their popular mobile game Pokemon Go. They recently added a new feature called tagging and fans are asking a lot of questions related to the game. Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. They managed to generate $1 billion in the first 10 months of 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. This game was also released as a result of a collaboration between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.