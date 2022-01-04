Policy of universities should not change with VCs: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Allahabad, Jan 4 (PTI) The policy of a university should not change every time there is a new vice-chancellor, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said here on Tuesday, suggesting universities should constitute committees which formulate their long-term policy in sync with the changes in the country and across the globe.

In her address at the fourth convocation ceremony of Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University here, Patel said it is the responsibility of every university to prepare students keeping in mind the global realities so that students from Uttar Pradesh can go anywhere in the country or the world and perform.

She said priorities of a university change with the change of vice-chancellors. She advocated continuity.

"It is necessary that such a committee be formed in universities which makes a long-term policy keeping in mind the changes happening in the country and the world. The policy of a university should not change with the change of vice-chancellor,” she said.

A total of 14,503 postgraduate and 1,78,868 undergraduate students were awarded degrees during the ceremony. Also, gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to students who achieved excellent performance.

Talking about the Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, she said it has prepared a course on women empowerment. "I am sure that our daughters will continue to grow in the times to come." Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh, the chief guest of the convocation and former chairman of the UGC, said Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya had said at the time of the establishment of the Banaras Hindu University that character development is more important than intellectual development for the progress of an individual or a society. PTI COR TIR TIR

