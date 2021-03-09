PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 697 Junior Engineer Vacancies, Full Details Here

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against various posts. There are nearly 700 vacancies for engineers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at ppsc.gov.in Read on to know more about details of vacancies, eligibility, last date, and other details regarding the recruitment.

PPSC Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

The last date to apply for the posts is March 27, 2021. The last date to pay the application fee is April 5. PPSC will hold a written exam by the end of April. Candidates will have to clear the exam. The initial pay scale will be Rs 35, 400. Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of 01.01.2021.

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource- 585 vacancies

Eligibility :

: Candidates should possess three years Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from recognized University or Institution.

The candidate possessing higher qualification in terms of degree/Masters in engineering is also eligible, provided he/she mandatory possess a basic qualification in terms of diploma in Civil Engineering.

Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation - 27 vacancies

Eligibility: Candidates should possess a three-year Diploma of Junior Engineer in Civil Engineering from recognized Boards/University/ Institution. They should also have studied Punjabi in Matric or its equivalent Standard. The age limit is 18 to 37 years.

Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation - 81 vacancies, and

Junior Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation - 04 vacancies

The recruitment advertisement was released in the year 2020 under advertisement number 11. Earlier, the last date to apply was December 18, 2020. However, PPSC has reopened the application for the posts. The last date to apply is March 18. Candidates can pay the application fee on or before March 25. The age limit for candidates applying for these posts is 18-37 years as of 01-01-2020 (relaxed for reserved category candidates). Pay Scale is Rs 35,400.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineers (Civil) - Diploma in Civil Engineering or its equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government and they should also have studied Punjabi in Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Junior Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) - Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or it's equivalent/higher qualification from a recognized University or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification recognized by the Government and they should also have studied Punjabi in Matric or its equivalent Standard.

The candidates must possess the requisite qualification before or by 31/12/2020.

