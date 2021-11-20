PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 353 Posts Of Veterinary Officer

PPSC Recruitment 2021: The Punjab Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for the post of Veterinary Officer (Group-A). This recruitment drive will fill a total of 353 seats in the organization, including posts such as Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development in the Government of Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the Punjab Public Service Commission's website at http://ppsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to fill in the online application form is December 10, 2021, and the last date to submit the application and examination fee by system-generated bank challan form is December 20, 2021. Candidates aged between 18 and 37 years can apply for the post.

Punjab PSC 2021: Steps to Apply Online for PPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2021

STEP 1: Visit the official website - ppsc.gov.in .

. STEP 2: A registration window with five sections will appear on the screen: Basic Details, Contact Details, Category Details, Qualifications, and Other Details.

STEP 3: Candidates must click on the basic details section, and select the post they are applying for from the drop-down menu.

STEP 4: After registration candidates need to log in using the email address and password.

STEP 5: In the category details section, the candidate will enter details related to the category with respect to the category code as mentioned in the vacancy table.

STEP 6: Now, the candidate needs to enter details related to their qualifications.

STEP 7: To make payment, the candidate has to print the bank challan form by clicking on "Print Bank Challan" and entering the Registration No., Password, and Date of Birth.

STEP 8: Save the page for future use.

Punjab Veterinary Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a university recognized by the Veterinary Council of India.

The interested candidates should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council.

Punjabi of matric or its equivalent standard is essential.

Application Fee and Examination Fee(cumulative)

Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and OBC candidates belonging from Punjab State need to pay Rs 750

Ex-Serviceman of Punjab needs to pay Rs 500.

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD), and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab need to pay Rs 500.

While, all candidates belonging from other categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab, and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab need to pay Rs 1500.

