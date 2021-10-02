Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: PB Invites Applications For 16 Cost Trainee Posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: India's Public Service Broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the Cost Trainee position. Prasar Bharti's recent recruitment drive aims to hire eligible candidates for imparting practical training to ICAI (Cost) students. Candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned post can check details like eligibility, age limit, and salary here. They will have to submit applications on the Prasar Bharati weblink by October 31, 2021. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be entertained in any case.

Prasar Bharati Cost Trainee Recruitment: Important Dates

Notice for inviting application was released on October 1, 2021

Last date to apply for the same is October 31, 2021

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Applications are being invited to hire 16 candidates. The educational requirement is that candidate should have passed the CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with a minimum of 60% marks. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2021: Salary

1st Year of training - Rs. 10000/-

2nd Year of training - Rs.12500/-

3rd year of training - Rs. 15000/-

Nature of Duties & terms and conditions

Candidates will have to work in the areas of Management Accounting, Cost Accounting, Financial Accounting, Financial Management, Direct Taxation and Indirect Taxation of Prasar Bharati or as decided by the Competent Authority from time to time.

Official notice reads, "Prasar Bharati reserves the right to discontinue the training without assigning any reason by giving one month notice in advance. Similarly, the cost trainee may also leave the organization before the completion of his/her training period by giving advance notice of one month to the Prasar Bharati."

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Cost Trainee post

Official notice reads, "Those candidates who are eligible and willing to workHeading 2 on above terms in Prasar Bharati, having requisite qualification indicated above may apply online on Prasar Bharati web link https://applications.prasarbharati.org within 30 days from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website."

Here is the direct link to apply