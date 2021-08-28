President Kovind Lays Foundation Stone For AYUSH University In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that AYUSH systems of health care have been instrumental in increasing people's immunity and fighting against the lethal COVID second wave. The President was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event. "In the fight against COVID-19, especially in the second wave of the outbreak of the pandemic, AYUSH systems of medicine have played a vital role by increasing the immunity of people," President Kovind said.

The President also spotlighted that people in our country had been accepting and adopting several traditional and non-conventional systems of healthcare and healing since time immemorial "The Government of India has made continuous attempts for their development. For the systematic education and research of these systems of medicine, the Ministry of AYUSH was formed in 2014," President said. President Kovind also remarked that the Uttar Pradesh government had established the Department of AYUSH in 2017. He expressed his confidence that with the establishment of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, AYUSH medical institutes in the state would work efficiently in their respective fields by being affiliated with the university.

Calling the university's name as Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush Vishwavidyalaya appropriate, the President said, "It is believed that Baba Gorakhnath has been one of the pioneers who have prepared medicines from minerals and metals as emergency medicines. Therefore, the name is quite appropriate."

Yoga, Ayurveda, Siddha are India's contributions to world: President

The President also referred to India as the best example of unity in diversity. "People in India do not hesitate in adopting whatever is in the public interest, beneficial and accessible to all. The practice of different types of medical systems in our country is also the result of this thinking. Yoga, Ayurveda and Siddha are India's contributions to the world. Today, the idea of an Integrative System of Medicine is being recognized all over the world. Different medical systems are helping in curing the people as a complementary system to each other," said President Kovind.

The President said that the popularity of AYUSH systems of medicine has developed across the nation during the past two decades, and it has helped farmers. "The demand for medicinal herbs and plants has surged which is resulting in enhancing the income of farmers and forest dwellers as well as generating employment," President Kovind said. The President also exhibited a belief that the establishment of the AYUSH University in Gorakhpur would further boost the education and popularity of AYUSH systems of health care in the state.

Image Credit: PTI