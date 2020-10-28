President Kovind Suspends DU VC Yogesh Tyagi For 'misconduct' And 'dereliction Of Duty'

The Union Education Ministry said on Wednesday that Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Professor Yogesh Tyagi has been placed under suspension after President Ram Nath Kovind's order stating the reason as failure to discharge the duties and responsibilities entrusted to him.

The education ministry had urged the President to allow an inquiry against Yogesh Tyagi after a dispute over appointments to the university last week accusing him of "misconduct" and "dereliction of duty". President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor of the university, had sent his approval for suspension of the Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU) places Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Tyagi under suspension with immediate effect and orders enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him. pic.twitter.com/Nj9GltxKc9 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

The order further mentioned about Tyagi being on leave since the beginning of July after he was admitted to AIIMS for emergency surgery and has not attended office while 'absenting himself from official duties'. He has also not sought any leave nor informed the Executive Council as per requirement contained in provisions of the Delhi University Act 1922, the order mentioned. The government had on July 17 given Pro-VC P C Joshi the charge of VC, until Tyagi resumes office. It also said that the Vice-Chancellor had not attended any meeting including the Visitor's conference on Implementation of NEP 2020 in which President Ram Nath Kovind had also participated.

"The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University, on consideration of facts and material available on record, has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty against him," the government order said.

READ | Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Until Next Order: Education Minister Manish Sisodia

READ | Education Ministry Receives President's Approval For Inquiry Against Delhi University VC: Sources

Power tussle between VC and Pro-VC

This comes after the controversy of the power tussle in the university came to light as Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi was removed and Professor Geeta Bhatt was appointed in his place.

Joshi had already appointed a new registrar, Vikas Gupta after clearance by the executive council on Wednesday. However, on the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of PC Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus. Thus, the Education Ministry took cognisance of the power tussle and held that the appointments made by the vice-chancellor are invalid as he is on leave.

Thereafter, Jha wrote to the ministry citing himself as acting registrar and stating that the decisions made by the vice-chancellor are in accordance with university norms, which escalated the situation further with the ministry taking strong objection to Jha's letter and directed the university to initiate strict action against him. Now, the duties of Vice-Chancellor will be discharged by PC Joshi.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Govt Directive To 12 Colleges On Staff Salaries 'arbitrary, Irrational': Delhi University Principals

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Questions High Admission Cut-offs In Delhi University, Writes To Pokhriyal