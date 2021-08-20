President Kovind To Attend Sainik School Event In UP, Will Inaugurate Various Projects

On his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School in Lucknow on August 27. President Kovind, on his visit, will also inaugurate a magnificent bronze statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Sampurnanand. He will also visit various institutes and will unveil some spectacular design projects. President Kovind will inaugurate a 1000-seater auditorium in remembrance of the former CM Sampurnanand, who was a scholar of Sanskrit and Hindi and the founder of the Sainik School in the year 1960.

President Kovind to visit Sainik school in Lucknow

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School, President Kovind will lay the foundation brick for a girl's hostel at the Sainik school. The hostel, after completing construction, will accommodate 115 students. Meanwhile, he will also inaugurate a design project which will enhance the strength of students from 450 to 900 cadets. Notably, a foundation stone will also be laid for the administrative block, cadet mess, academic block, and hostel. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma are also going to participate in the event.

President Kovind to visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on his four-day UP visit

While speaking to the media, Sainik School Principal Colonel Rajesh Raghav explained that foundation stones will be laid on the two projects and the school is going to expand on the occasion of the diamond jubilee year of the school. During his four-day visit, President Kovind will also launch a stamp. On August 26, the President will also be the chief guest at the ninth convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. On the third day of his visit, the President will lay the foundation stone of Ayush University and will inaugurate a hospital at Gorakhnath University. He will return to Lucknow, on the same day. On this fourth and last day, President Kovid will take a special train to reach Ayodhya. The reports suggest that Kovind will also offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple during his Ayodhya visit on August 29.

IMAGE: ANI/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE