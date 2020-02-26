PSC Miscellaneous Admit Card Is Out, Here Is How To Download It

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) officials had recently announced the PSC Miscellaneous Exam Date. The written exams for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam will be conducted on March 8, 2020. The officials made the announcement recently. They also released PSC miscellaneous admit card download link on their official website. Continue reading to get the direct link of downloading PSC miscellaneous admit card.

Also Read | NABARD Grade A 2020 Cut Off And Exam Analysis; Here Is What To Look Out For

PSC Miscellaneous Exam Date 2020

The officials of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had announced the exam dates for the year 2020. It was also revealed that the examinations will be conducted for WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam on March 8, 2020. The direct link downloading PSC miscellaneous admit card download is also mentioned below.

Also Read | SSC CGL Cut Off 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Exam

West Bengal PSC miscellaneous admit card

Candidates who had applied for miscellaneous service exam have to check this section. Below is the information and details about West Bengal PSC Miscellaneous Admit Card 2020. Admit card is the most important document for all the candidates who have applied for the exam.

Also Read | KAS Cut Off Marks, Answer Key And Latest Notifications About The Exams

Important information on the West Bengal PSC miscellaneous admit card

Name of the Candidate

Exam Centre Name

Exam Centre Code

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender (Male/ Female)

Post Name

Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

Applicant Roll Number

Examination Name

Test Centre Address

Essential instructions for the examination

Signature of candidate and exam counsellor

Time Duration of the Exam

Applicant Photograph

Exam Date and Time

Candidate Date of Birth

Also Read | OPSC Recruitment Roll-list Has 737 Candidates Eligible For The OJC Main Exam

Documents required for West Bengal PSC Miscellaneous Services Exam

The participating students have to carry one of the documents that are given below in the list.

Voter ID

Employee ID

Photograph

Bank Pass Book with the photograph

Any other ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer

College ID

PAN Card

Passport

Driving License

Aadhar Card

WBPSC admit card download

By clicking here, you can directly download the PSC Miscellaneous admit card.