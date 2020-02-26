The Debate
PSC Miscellaneous Admit Card Is Out, Here Is How To Download It

Education

West Bengal PSC miscellaneous admit card download link was recently released by the officials on their website. Read more for WBPSC admit card download link.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
psc miscellaneous admit card

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) officials had recently announced the PSC Miscellaneous Exam Date. The written exams for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam will be conducted on March 8, 2020. The officials made the announcement recently. They also released PSC miscellaneous admit card download link on their official website. Continue reading to get the direct link of downloading PSC miscellaneous admit card.

PSC Miscellaneous Exam Date 2020

The officials of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had announced the exam dates for the year 2020. It was also revealed that the examinations will be conducted for WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam on March 8, 2020. The direct link downloading PSC miscellaneous admit card download is also mentioned below.

West Bengal PSC miscellaneous admit card

Candidates who had applied for miscellaneous service exam have to check this section. Below is the information and details about West Bengal PSC Miscellaneous Admit Card 2020. Admit card is the most important document for all the candidates who have applied for the exam.

Important information on the West Bengal PSC miscellaneous admit card

  • Name of the Candidate
  • Exam Centre Name
  • Exam Centre Code
  • Father’s Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Gender (Male/ Female)
  • Post Name
  • Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)
  • Applicant Roll Number
  • Examination Name
  • Test Centre Address
  • Essential instructions for the examination
  • Signature of candidate and exam counsellor
  • Time Duration of the Exam
  • Applicant Photograph
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Candidate Date of Birth

Documents required for West Bengal PSC Miscellaneous Services Exam

The participating students have to carry one of the documents that are given below in the list.

  • Voter ID
  • Employee ID
  • Photograph
  • Bank Pass Book with the photograph
  • Any other ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer
  • College ID
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • Aadhar Card

WBPSC admit card download

By clicking here, you can directly download the PSC Miscellaneous admit card.

