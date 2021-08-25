Last Updated:

PSCB Admit Cards Released On Official Website; Check Steps To Download, Exam Dates & More

PSCB admit cards have been released on the official website. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket by following the steps mentioned below. Read.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
PSCB admit cards

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


PSCB admit cards 2021: The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Ltd also known as PSCB has released admit cards for various examinations. The hall tickets released are for exams through which bank aims to recruit clerk-cum-data entry operator, manager, steno typist, information technology officer, and senior manager. Candidates who registered themselves for any of the above-mentioned posts can now download their admit cards. The hall tickets have been uploaded and are now available for download from the official website of PSCB that is pscb.in.

As per the revised schedule released, the PSCB recruitment examinations 2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021. To be specific, the exams for the posts of senior manager, information technology officer and steno typist will be held on Saturday, August 28, whereas the exam for the posts of manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The recruitment drive for which the exams will be conducted aims to fill up 856 vacancies.

Important Dates

  • The admit card has been released on August 25, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted on the following dates- August 28 and 29, 2021

Out of the total vacancies-

  • 739 seats are for clerk-cum-data entry operators.
  • 40 seats are for senior managers.
  • 60 posts are for managers.
  • 7 seats are for ITOs.
  • 10 seats are for steno-typists.

PSCB admit cards 2021: Steps to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website of PSCB at pscb.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment 2021 section'
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page.
  • By clicking on 'Log-in' section, candidates will be asked to fill in their credentials to log in.
  • Post doing that the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates are advised to cross check details, download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.
First Published:
