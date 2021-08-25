PSCB Admit Cards Released On Official Website; Check Steps To Download, Exam Dates & More

PSCB admit cards 2021: The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Ltd also known as PSCB has released admit cards for various examinations. The hall tickets released are for exams through which bank aims to recruit clerk-cum-data entry operator, manager, steno typist, information technology officer, and senior manager. Candidates who registered themselves for any of the above-mentioned posts can now download their admit cards. The hall tickets have been uploaded and are now available for download from the official website of PSCB that is pscb.in.

As per the revised schedule released, the PSCB recruitment examinations 2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29, 2021. To be specific, the exams for the posts of senior manager, information technology officer and steno typist will be held on Saturday, August 28, whereas the exam for the posts of manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021. The recruitment drive for which the exams will be conducted aims to fill up 856 vacancies.

Important Dates

The admit card has been released on August 25, 2021

The exam will be conducted on the following dates- August 28 and 29, 2021

Out of the total vacancies-

739 seats are for clerk-cum-data entry operators.

40 seats are for senior managers.

60 posts are for managers.

7 seats are for ITOs.

10 seats are for steno-typists.

PSCB admit cards 2021: Steps to download