Last Updated:

PSEB 10th Result 2021 OUT: Class 10th And 8th Result Direct Links Available At Pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board has declared class 10 and 8 results 2021. Check direct links to download scorecards here. See steps and full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
pseb 10th result

IMAGE: PTI


Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th and class 8th results 2021. The links to download the PSEB 10th result and PSEB class 8th result have been made available on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Students can visit the official website and download their Punjab Board results. 

Students can follow the steps given below to download their Punjab Board class 10th or 8th  scorecard. Alternatively, they can click on the direct links provided below for the convenience of students. Read on to know the steps to download your PSEB 10th and 8th scorecards. 

How to check PSEB 10th Result 2021: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website -www.pseb.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on PSEB Class 10 results link flashing on the homepage
  • Step 3: Key in your name or roll number and click on submit button
  • Step 4: Your PSEB  Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout

Direct link to download PSEB class 10 result 

Direct link to download PSEB Class 8 result

Punjab Board class 10th and 8th results 2021

The Punjab Board had on Monday announced the class 10 and class 8 results 2021. 99.93% of the total students passed PSEB class 10th exam. As per the official data, a total of 3,21,384 students were registered for the class 10 exam. Out of them, 3, 21,163 students have passed. Moreover, a total of 3 lakh seven thousand 272 students appeared in the PSEB class 8 online exams. A total of 3,06,894 students passed the PSEB class 8th exam. This year, girls have outscored boys. 

READ | PSEB Punjab Board class 10th, 8th and 5th exams cancelled; class 12 exams postponed
READ | CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal holds meeting with education secretaries
READ | PSEB Class 8 result declared: See how to check Punjab Board results online on PSEB website
READ | PSEB Punjab Board Results 2021: PSEB Class 10 & 8 exam results declared, see how to check
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND