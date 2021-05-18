PSEB 10th Result 2021 OUT: Class 10th And 8th Result Direct Links Available At Pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th and class 8th results 2021. The links to download the PSEB 10th result and PSEB class 8th result have been made available on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Students can visit the official website and download their Punjab Board results.

Students can follow the steps given below to download their Punjab Board class 10th or 8th scorecard. Alternatively, they can click on the direct links provided below for the convenience of students. Read on to know the steps to download your PSEB 10th and 8th scorecards.

How to check PSEB 10th Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Class 10 results link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your name or roll number and click on submit button

Step 4: Your PSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout

Direct link to download PSEB class 10 result

Direct link to download PSEB Class 8 result

Punjab Board class 10th and 8th results 2021

The Punjab Board had on Monday announced the class 10 and class 8 results 2021. 99.93% of the total students passed PSEB class 10th exam. As per the official data, a total of 3,21,384 students were registered for the class 10 exam. Out of them, 3, 21,163 students have passed. Moreover, a total of 3 lakh seven thousand 272 students appeared in the PSEB class 8 online exams. A total of 3,06,894 students passed the PSEB class 8th exam. This year, girls have outscored boys.