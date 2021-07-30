PSEB 12th Result 2021 Declared, 96.48% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Punjab Board 12 Result

PSEB Class 12th Result 2021: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB 12th result 2021 on Friday. The results have been uploaded on the official website in the second half at around 2.30 PM. Students of PSEB class 12 will be able to check their results once the result link is activated on the official website.

The Class 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme where they used class 10th, 11th, and 12th marks to decide final results. This year approximately 3.18 lakh students were enrolled in PSEB Class 12. Registered students can check their scorecards by following the step mentioned below.

96.48% of students have passed the Punjab board class 12 exams. This year, girls have outscored boys. The pass percentages of girls and boys are 97.34% and 95.74%, respectively. The overall pass percentage of meritorious schools is 99.74%. Detailed results will be published on Saturday.

PSEB 12th Result 2021: Websites to check

pseb.ac.in results.nic.in

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

Candidate should visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, the candidate should click on the result link which reads PSEB class 12th annual result 2021

Key in the login credentials as required

OR here is the direct link to view results

The PSEB class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download, or take a screenshot and take a printout of the same.

PSEB Punjab Board class 12th Result 2021

This year, the Punjab Board like many other boards decided to cancel the PSEB class 12th exam. It was done due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state as well as country. The Punjab government had announced the cancellation of the PSEB 12th exam and stated that all students will be evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. According to the alternative assessment criteria announced by the State Board, the students of PSEB class 12th have been judged on the basis of their performances in the class 10th board exam, class 11th annual exam, and class 12th internal and pre-board exams.

Punjab Board class 12th result 2020

Last year also, PSEB class 12 board results were declared without holding all the exams because of the COVID pandemic. The State Board declared results of 2.9 lakh students in July 2020. Out of them, 90.98 percent of students passed last year. The results of Government schools were better than the results of private schools.