PSEB 12th Result 2021 Today At 2.30 Pm, Here's How To Check Punjab Board Class 12 Results

Punjab PSEB Class 12th Result 2021: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will on Friday declare the PSEB 12th result 2021. Students of PSEB class 12 will be able to check their results online. As per the official information, the PSEB Punjab Board class 12th result 2021 will be declared at 2.30 pm on July 30.

The PSEB class 12 result 2021 will be available on the official website- pseb.ac.in. Students who are enrolled in the PSEB class 12 will get their results today. As per the reports, approximately 3.18 lakh students were enrolled in the PSEB class 12. Candidates can check the steps to download PSEB class 12 results 2021 below.

How to check PSEB Punjab Board class 12 results 2021

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link that reads PSEB class 12th annual result 2021

Key in the login credentials as required

Your PSEB class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

PSEB Punjab Board class 12th Result 2021

This year, the Punjab Board had to cancel the PSEB class 12th exam 2021 due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Punjab government had announced the cancellation of the PSEB 12th exam and stated that all students will be evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. According to the alternative assessment criteria, the students of PSEB class 12th will be judged on the basis of their performances in class 10th board exam, class 11th annual exam, and class 12th internal and pre-board exams.