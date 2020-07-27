PSEB 12th Results 2020: Punjab Announces Cash Prize For Students Who Scored 98% Or Above

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh has announced a cash reward for students who have scored more than 98 percent in the recently declared Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class XII board examination results. Captain Amrinder Singh announced the cash prize of Rs. 5,800 in his weekly Facebook live session #AskCaptain. Amrinder Singh further hailed students for outperforming their peers from private schools as the pass percentage of government schools at 94.32 stood better for the second consecutive year in 2020.

According to reports, 155 students have scored more than 98 percent this year in the Punjab School Board Education (PSEB) Class XII examination results, of which most students came from Mansa, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, and Bhatinda district. As per reports, 1,204 government schools have achieved 100 percent results in 2020 out of the 1,903 government schools in the state. The pass percentage of Punjab's government schools is better than that of Delhi schools this year, which are run by the CBSE curriculum. While the Delhi government schools achieved a 3.76 percent increase in their pass percentage, Punjab government schools logged in a 6.18 percent increase.

Class XII results

According to reports, nearly three lakh students had appeared for PSEB Class 12 examinations in 2020 which were postponed due to the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases in the nation. The evaluation was done on the basis of the exams that were already conducted and then marks were allotted as per the performance of students in the best three subjects. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%.

