PSEB Class 5th Result 2021 Date And Time: Punjab Board To Declare Class 5 Result On May 24

PSEB 5th Result 2021 Date and Time: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the PSEB Class 5 results 2021. As per reports, PSEB class 5th result 2021 will be declared on May 24 at 2.30 pm. PSEB Chairman will announce the class 5 results via video conferencing on Monday.
Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their PSEB 5th results online. Candidates must visit the official website- pseb.ac.in to download their PSEB mark sheet. Students will be able to download their PSEB results by entering their roll number as mentioned in their hall ticket. The results for all subjects- Hindi, English< maths, Punjabi and Environment Education.
Punjab Board conducted PSEB class 5 exam was scheduled to begin in the month of March 2021. PSEB Class 5 exams had to be stopped mid-way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exams for four out of five 5 subjects were conducted, and the results will be declared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in respect of 4 subjects, ignoring the 5th subject.
Punjab School Education Board has already declared the PSEB class 8th and class 10th results on May 18. Over 93% of the students passed the class 10 exam. Students of class 8 and 10 were evaluated on the basis of pre-board exams and internal assessment as the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.