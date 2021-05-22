PSEB Class 5th Result 2021 Date And Time: Punjab Board To Declare Class 5 Result On May 24

PSEB 5th Result 2021 Date and Time: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the PSEB Class 5 results 2021. As per reports, PSEB class 5th result 2021 will be declared on May 24 at 2.30 pm. PSEB Chairman will announce the class 5 results via video conferencing on Monday.

Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their PSEB 5th results online. Candidates must visit the official website- pseb.ac.in to download their PSEB mark sheet. Students will be able to download their PSEB results by entering their roll number as mentioned in their hall ticket. The results for all subjects- Hindi, English< maths, Punjabi and Environment Education.

Punjab Board conducted PSEB class 5 exam was scheduled to begin in the month of March 2021. PSEB Class 5 exams had to be stopped mid-way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exams for four out of five 5 subjects were conducted, and the results will be declared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in respect of 4 subjects, ignoring the 5th subject.

How to check PSEB Class 5th results 2021:

Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board on www.pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the results option Click on PSEB class 5 result March 2021 link Key in your Roll number and details and submit Your PSEB class 5th examination result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its printout.

Punjab School Education Board has already declared the PSEB class 8th and class 10th results on May 18. Over 93% of the students passed the class 10 exam. Students of class 8 and 10 were evaluated on the basis of pre-board exams and internal assessment as the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.