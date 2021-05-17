PSEB Class 8 Result Declared: See How To Check Punjab Board Results Online On PSEB Website

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 and Class 8 results on May 17. The PESB class 8 results were declared on the basis of online exams while class 10 results are based on internal assessment, as exams were cancelled due to COVID-19. Read on to know details about the PSEB Class 8 Result and how to check results online.
The Punjab Board 8th result was declared by the PSEB over a zoom call. PSEB chairman Yograj Sharma announced the results online on the Zoom call. During the online Zoom call, Yograj Sharma announced that 99.87% of all Class 8 students had passed their exams and 99.93 percentage of Class 10 students passed their exams.
Yograj Sharma also shared information about the number of students who attended the exams. For Class 8, a total of 307272 students appeared for the exams out of which 306893 cleared the exams. As for Class 10, a total of 321384 students appeared for the exams out of which 321161 students passed the exams. The results were declared on the basis of internal assessment, based on criteria devised by the PSEB to score the students as exams had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. Students can check their results online on the PSEB website at http://www.pseb.ac.in/ when the results become available online. As of now, the results have not been uploaded to the website. The PSEB Result will be uploaded on May 18 at 8 am.