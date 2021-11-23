Last Updated:

PSEB Date Sheet 2021-22: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Term-1 Date Sheet Out, Check Here

PSEB Date Sheet 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the exam date sheet for 2021-22 on November 22, 2021, for Term 1 exams on Nov 22.

Punjab Board Exams 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam date sheet for 2021-22 on November 22, 2021, for Term 1 exams on November 10th and 12th. According to the latest exam schedule, the exams for both classes will begin on December 13, 2021. Candidates can get more information on the official website - pseb.ac.in

The examination would start at 10 a.m. for class 10 and at 2 p.m. for class 12. The duration of the examination would be 1.5 hours, and candidates would have 15 minutes of reading time and OMR sheet filling time. Check the examination date below.

PSEB Date Sheet 2021-22: Term 1 Date Sheet

Date Examination
  • December 13, 2021
  • Punjabi (A), Punjabi (B), History of Punjab & Culture (A), History of Punjab & Culture (B)
  • December 14, 2021
  • English
  • December 15, 2021
  • Urdu, Hindi
  • December 16, 2021
  • Mathematics
  • December 17, 2021
  • Science
  • December 18, 2021
  • Social Science

 

 

PSEB 2021 Date Sheet 2021: Class 12 Exam Schedule

Examination  Date
  • General Punjabi, Punjabi History & Culture
  • December 13, 2021

 
  • General English
  • December 14, 2021

 
  • Philosophy, History & Appreciation of History Arts, Accountancy, Sanskrit, Archaeology, Home Science, Chemistry
  • December 15, 2021

 
  • Physical Education & Sports, Public Administration, Business Studies, Music Instrumental, Media Studies, Biology
  • December 16, 2021

 
  • Punjabi, Hindi, English*, Urdu, Computer Application, Agriculture, Physics
  • December 17, 2021*

 
  • NCC, Political Science, Dance, Defence Studies
  • December 18, 2021

 
  • Mathematics
  • December 20, 2021*

 
  • Geography, Sociology, Automobile, Information Technology, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Toursim, Plumbing, Fundamentals of Business
  • December 21, 2021*

 
  • Music, Economics
  • December 22, 2021

 

