PSEB Date Sheet 2021-22: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Term-1 Date Sheet Out, Check Here

Punjab Board Exams 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam date sheet for 2021-22 on November 22, 2021, for Term 1 exams on November 10th and 12th. According to the latest exam schedule, the exams for both classes will begin on December 13, 2021. Candidates can get more information on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

The examination would start at 10 a.m. for class 10 and at 2 p.m. for class 12. The duration of the examination would be 1.5 hours, and candidates would have 15 minutes of reading time and OMR sheet filling time. Check the examination date below.

PSEB Date Sheet 2021-22: Term 1 Date Sheet

Date Examination December 13, 2021 Punjabi (A), Punjabi (B), History of Punjab & Culture (A), History of Punjab & Culture (B) December 14, 2021 English December 15, 2021 Urdu, Hindi December 16, 2021 Mathematics December 17, 2021 Science December 18, 2021 Social Science

PSEB 2021 Date Sheet 2021: Class 12 Exam Schedule

Examination Date General Punjabi, Punjabi History & Culture December 13, 2021 General English December 14, 2021 Philosophy, History & Appreciation of History Arts, Accountancy, Sanskrit, Archaeology, Home Science, Chemistry December 15, 2021 Physical Education & Sports, Public Administration, Business Studies, Music Instrumental, Media Studies, Biology December 16, 2021 Punjabi, Hindi, English*, Urdu, Computer Application, Agriculture, Physics December 17, 2021* NCC, Political Science, Dance, Defence Studies December 18, 2021 Mathematics December 20, 2021* Geography, Sociology, Automobile, Information Technology, Beauty & Wellness, Travel & Toursim, Plumbing, Fundamentals of Business December 21, 2021* Music, Economics December 22, 2021

Image: Shutterstock