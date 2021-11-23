PSEB Date Sheet 2021-22: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Term-1 Date Sheet Out, Check Here

Punjab Board to conduct PSEB exams biannually from this academic year
Punjab Board Exams 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the exam date sheet for 2021-22 on November 22, 2021, for Term 1 exams on November 10th and 12th. According to the latest exam schedule, the exams for both classes will begin on December 13, 2021. Candidates can get more information on the official website - pseb.ac.in.
The examination would start at 10 a.m. for class 10 and at 2 p.m. for class 12. The duration of the examination would be 1.5 hours, and candidates would have 15 minutes of reading time and OMR sheet filling time. Check the examination date below.
