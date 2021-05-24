Last Updated:

PSEB Result 2021 For Class 5 To Be Declared Today On Pseb.ac.in At 2:30 PM

PSEB result 2021: Class 5th to be declared today on the official website pseb.ac.in at 2:30 PM. Here are details about it, read on to know.

The class 5 results for the Punjab School Education Board will be announced today, May 24th. The PSEB Chairman will deliver the class 5 results through video conferencing. The results will also be available to view on the official website of the board on pseb.ac.in Students will be able to check their results at 2:30 PM onwards. Here are details about how to check results.

PSEB result 2021 to be declared today

PSEB class 5 examinations was scheduled to begin in March 2021, according to the Punjab Board. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PSEB Class 5 exams had to be halted in the middle. Exams were held for four of the five subjects, and the results would be announced based on the students' grades in those four courses, with the fifth subject being ignored.

PSEB 5th grade results will be available online for students who took the exam. To obtain a copy of their PSEB mark sheet, candidates must go to the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students can see their PSEB results by inputting their roll number, which can be found on their hall ticket. The results for all disciplines (Hindi, English, Math, Punjabi, and Environmental Education) shall be declared.

PSEB 5th result date and time

  • Date: May 24th, 2021
  • Time: 2:30 PM

How to check PSEB 2021 class 5th result

  1. To view the results of Class 5th PSEB, a candidate must visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board on www.pseb.ac.in 
  2. Next, on the Homepage, the student will see the results option. They must click on the results option
  3. Next, they will be redirected to the results page. There, they must click on PSEB class 5 result March 2021 link
  4. In the next step, the student must enter their credentials like their roll number and details.
  5. After checking the details entered, they must verify the details are correct and must click enter.
  6. Next, the students will see that their PSEB class 5th examination result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download the result and take its printout.

The PSEB class 8th and class 10th results were announced on May 18 by the Punjab School Education Board. The class 10 exam was passed by over 93 percent of students. Because the exams were cancelled owing to the pandemic, students in classes 8 and 10 were graded based on pre-board tests and internal assessments.

