Last Updated:

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 600 Lineman Posts

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSCL) has issued the notification for the Apprenticeship Training of Lineman.

Written By
Amrit Burman
PSPCL

Image: Unsplash


PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued the notification for the Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. Applicants who want to present their candidature for the post can check all the details regarding the recruitment process at www.pspcl.in. Through this recruitment drive, PSPCL'will fill a total of 600 seats in the organization. According to the official notice, candidates who are applying for the posts should have ITI training in the electrician or wireman trade. In case candidates face any problems regarding the application or other issues, they can reach out to RA at 9646009128 from 9 am to 5 pm on working days.

 

PSPCL apprenticeship recruitment Offical Notice (CLICK HERE)

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021 | Direct Link to Apply (CLICK HERE)

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

  • STEP 1:To apply candidates need to visit the official website - PSPCL.in.
  • STEP 2: Now click on the notification that reads, "Apprenticeship Training of Lineman Session 2021."
  • STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open up. 
  • STEP 4: Candidates should now click on the "New Registration" tab. 
  • STEP 5: A new window will open up.
  • STEP 6: Candidates should note that they have to first register and then fill out the application form.
  • STEP 7: Candidates must register by providing their name, Aadhar Number, and mobile number.
  • STEP 8: Candidates should also keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Image: Unsplash

READ | UKPSC PCS exam to be conducted for 190 posts on Dec 12, admit card releasing on Nov 26
READ | UPSC Civil service mains time table released, exam to begin on January 7, 2022
READ | UP NHM admit card for 2445 staff nurse recruitment exam out, check direct link here
READ | JKBOSE releases Winter Zone Jammu Division Class 11 exam time table, see direct link
READ | JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Entrance exam syllabus revised, check highlights here
Tags: PSPCL, PSPCL Apprenticeship, Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND