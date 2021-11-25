PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 600 Lineman Posts

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued the notification for the Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. Applicants who want to present their candidature for the post can check all the details regarding the recruitment process at www.pspcl.in. Through this recruitment drive, PSPCL'will fill a total of 600 seats in the organization. According to the official notice, candidates who are applying for the posts should have ITI training in the electrician or wireman trade. In case candidates face any problems regarding the application or other issues, they can reach out to RA at 9646009128 from 9 am to 5 pm on working days.

PSPCL apprenticeship recruitment Offical Notice (CLICK HERE)

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021 | Direct Link to Apply (CLICK HERE)

PSPCL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

STEP 1:To apply candidates need to visit the official website - PSPCL.in .

. STEP 2: Now click on the notification that reads, "Apprenticeship Training of Lineman Session 2021."

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

STEP 4: Candidates should now click on the " New Registration " tab.

" tab. STEP 5: A new window will open up.

STEP 6: Candidates should note that they have to first register and then fill out the application form.

STEP 7: Candidates must register by providing their name, Aadhar Number, and mobile number.

STEP 8: Candidates should also keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Image: Unsplash