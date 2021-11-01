Last Updated:

PSPCL Hall Tickets For Technical & Non Technical Posts Out, Here's How To Download

PSPCL admit cards have been uploaded on the official website for exam that aims to select candidates for various posts. Here is all you need to know.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
PSPCL

Image: Shutterstock


PSPCL hall ticket: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited hall ticket has been released by the corporation. The hall ticket which has been released is for the exam that aims to fill various vacancies in the Technical and Non Technical posts. Candidates who registered themselves for the exam will be able to check the exam venue and timings on the admit card. For more details, candidates should visit the official website-pspcl.in.

Registered candidates will be taking exam for Revenue Accountant, Clerk, Junior Engineer/Electrical, Assistant Lineman, and Assistant Sub Station Attendant posts. The duration of exam will be two hours and candidates will have to reach the venue at least 90 minutes before the exam starts. Along with admit card, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the hall on exam date. Important dates and steps to download the admit card have been mentioned here.

PSPCL exam: Important Dates

  • PSPCL Admit Card 2021 has been released on October 29, 2021
  • PSPCL Online Exam 2021 will be conducted between November 8 and November 18, 2021

PSPCL Admit Card 2021: Check how to Download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website-pspcl.in.
  • Now click on the Recruitment tab. Candidates should now click on the notification that says, "Recruitment for the posts of Revenue Accountant (RA) & Clerk (CLK) (Non-technical) and Junior Engineer/Electrical, Assistant Lineman (ALM) and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant (ASSA) – (Technical) against CRA 298/21."
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on  "Downloading provisional e-admit card for online examination of various posts against CRA 298/21 – 29.10.21."
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their credentials such as User Id and password
First Published:
