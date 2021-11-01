PSPCL Hall Tickets For Technical & Non Technical Posts Out, Here's How To Download

PSPCL hall ticket: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited hall ticket has been released by the corporation. The hall ticket which has been released is for the exam that aims to fill various vacancies in the Technical and Non Technical posts. Candidates who registered themselves for the exam will be able to check the exam venue and timings on the admit card. For more details, candidates should visit the official website-pspcl.in.

Registered candidates will be taking exam for Revenue Accountant, Clerk, Junior Engineer/Electrical, Assistant Lineman, and Assistant Sub Station Attendant posts. The duration of exam will be two hours and candidates will have to reach the venue at least 90 minutes before the exam starts. Along with admit card, candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the hall on exam date. Important dates and steps to download the admit card have been mentioned here.

PSPCL exam: Important Dates

PSPCL Admit Card 2021 has been released on October 29, 2021

PSPCL Online Exam 2021 will be conducted between November 8 and November 18, 2021

PSPCL Admit Card 2021: Check how to Download