PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 2632 JE, Clerk & Other Vacancies

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has started the online applications for recruitment against various posts of clerk, junior engineer, assistant lineman, revenue accountant, and assistant sub station attendant posts. The recruitment notification was released on May 22 on the official website at www.pspcl.in. There are a total of 2632 vacancies for PSPCL Recruitment.

The last date to apply for PSPCL Recruitment is June 20. Out of the total 2632 vacancies, 549 vacancies are for clerk posts, 1700 for assistant lineman posts, 290 for Assistant Sub Station Attendant posts, 18 for revenue accountant, and 75 for junior engineer posts. Read on to know full details about the recruitment.

Details of Vacancies:

Clerk - 549 vacancies

Assistant Lineman- 1700

Assistant Sub- Station Attendant Post- 290

Revenue Accountant - 18

Junior Engineer - 75

Total- 2632 vacancies

Selection process: Candidates must clear the prelims exam followed by the main exam, and document verification.

PSPCL Recruitment: Key dates

Starting Date of Application for PSPCL Recruitment- 31 May 2021

Last Date of Application -20 June 2021

Last Date to submit fee - 2 July 2021

Educational Qualifications

Clerk - Candidates should have a degree in Graduation (in any stream) with a computer knowledge course certificate of 120 Hours duration.

Junior Engineer or Electrical Post - Candidates should have a regular 3 or 4 years of diploma in electrical/ electrical and electronics/ Computer science/ IT Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

Revenue Accountant -Candidates should have a regular degree in B.Com with 60% aggregate marks or a regular degree in M.Com with 50% aggregate marks or CA Inter/ ICWAI Inter

Assistant Lineman - Candidates should have a 10th passed with NAC in lineman

Assistant Sub Station Attendant - Candidates should have an ITI/Electrical/Electrician/Wireman with a minimum of 60% marks and 2 years apprenticeship experience in PSEB or a full-time regular diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation & Process Control with a 60% mark.

Click here to read PSPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification