Last Updated:

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 2632 JE, Clerk & Other Vacancies

PSPCL Recruitment 2021: The application process for 2632 JE, Clerk & other vacancies begins today. Candidates can apply online at pspcl.in.

Written By
Nandini Verma
pspcl recruitment

IMAGE: UNSPLASH


PSPCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has started the online applications for recruitment against various posts of clerk, junior engineer, assistant lineman, revenue accountant, and assistant sub station attendant posts. The recruitment notification was released on May 22 on the official website at www.pspcl.in. There are a total of 2632 vacancies for PSPCL Recruitment.

The last date to apply for PSPCL Recruitment is June 20. Out of the total 2632 vacancies, 549 vacancies are for clerk posts, 1700 for assistant lineman posts, 290 for Assistant Sub Station Attendant posts, 18 for revenue accountant, and 75 for junior engineer posts. Read on to know full details about the recruitment. 

Details of Vacancies:

  • Clerk - 549 vacancies
  • Assistant Lineman- 1700
  • Assistant Sub- Station Attendant Post- 290
  • Revenue Accountant - 18
  • Junior Engineer - 75

  • Total- 2632 vacancies

Selection process: Candidates must clear the prelims exam followed by the main exam, and document verification.

PSPCL Recruitment: Key dates

  • Starting Date of Application for PSPCL Recruitment- 31 May 2021
  • Last Date of Application -20 June 2021
  • Last Date to submit fee - 2 July 2021

Educational Qualifications

Clerk -  Candidates should have a degree in Graduation (in any stream) with a computer knowledge course certificate of 120 Hours duration.

Junior Engineer or Electrical Post - Candidates should have a regular 3 or 4 years of diploma in electrical/ electrical and electronics/ Computer science/ IT Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

Revenue Accountant  -Candidates should have a regular degree in B.Com with 60% aggregate marks or a regular degree in M.Com with 50% aggregate marks or CA Inter/ ICWAI Inter

Assistant Lineman  - Candidates should have a 10th passed with NAC in lineman

Assistant Sub Station Attendant - Candidates should have an ITI/Electrical/Electrician/Wireman with a minimum of 60% marks and 2 years apprenticeship experience in PSEB or a full-time regular diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation & Process Control with a 60% mark.

Click here to read PSPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification 

READ | NIMHANS Staff Nurse recruitment: Apply now for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher & other posts
READ | UPPSC Recruitment 2021 notification for 3620 Medical Officer posts to be released today
READ | ESIC Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for teaching faculty posts, earn up to Rs 2.3 lakh
READ | India Post GDS Recruitment: Jharkhand GDS Results 2020 out, here's how to check
READ | UPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 3620 medical officer specialist posts
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND