PSSB Constable Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link Here

PSSB Constable admit card 2021: Punjab Police Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the PSSSB Admit Card 2021. The admit card which has been released is for the Constable examination. To be noted that the hall tickets have been released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 pm. The hall tickets which have been released are for the examination which will be conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021. The candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website is sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their PSSB admit card 2021.

The exam is being conducted under the Punjab Police recruitment drive. The drive aims to hire more than 4,000 eligible candidates. Only those candidates who will qualify the PSSB constable exam will be considered. Candidates while downloading the admit card should make sure to cross-check the details like name, venue and exam timing. candidates are hereby informed that along with printout of the hall tickets they will also have to carry a valid ID proof.

PSSSB Constable Hall Ticket 2021: Important Dates

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card has been released on September 22, 2021 at 10:30 pm

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25 & 26, 2021

PSSSB Constable Admit Card 2021: Steps to download