Last Updated:

PSSB Constable Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link Here

PSSB Constable admit card 2021 has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
PSSB Constable admit card 2021

Image: PTI


PSSB Constable admit card 2021: Punjab Police Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the PSSSB Admit Card 2021. The admit card which has been released is for the Constable examination. To be noted that the hall tickets have been released on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 pm. The hall tickets which have been released are for the examination which will be conducted on September 25 and 26, 2021. The candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website is sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their PSSB admit card 2021.  

The exam is being conducted under the Punjab Police recruitment drive. The drive aims to hire more than 4,000 eligible candidates. Only those candidates who will qualify the PSSB constable exam will be considered. Candidates while downloading the admit card should make sure to cross-check the details like name, venue and exam timing. candidates are hereby informed that along with printout of the hall tickets they will also have to carry a valid ID proof.

PSSSB Constable Hall Ticket 2021: Important Dates 

  • Punjab Police Constable Admit Card has been released on September 22, 2021 at 10:30 pm
  • The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25 & 26, 2021

PSSSB Constable Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of PSSSB which is sssb.punjab.gov.in.  
  • On the homepage, candidates should go to the Recruitment tab and find a link related to Constable Recruitment
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter details like User Id and password
  • Post submitting the details, the PSSSB Constable Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on screen
  • As mentioned above candidates should cross-check the details and download their admit cards
  • Candidates must also take its print out so as to carry it to the exam hall 
  • Here is the direct link to download hall tickets
READ | SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
READ | DUET Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
READ | NIOS admit card 2021 for classes 10, 12 practical exams released, here's direct link
READ | SSC MTS Tier 1 admit card to be released soon: Here's how to download
READ | APSSB CHSL +2 exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
Tags: PSSB Constable admit card 2021, Punjab Police, Pssb admit card 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND