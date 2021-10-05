PSSB Result 2021 For Veterinary Inspector, School Librarian & Other Posts Out

Punjab veterinary exam result: Punjab Subordinate Selection Service Board has released the PSSB Result 2021 on Monday, October 4, 2021. The result has been released for Punjab veterinary inspector post. The highest mark obtained by one of the candidates in the exam is 98.75 out of 120. Candidates will have to visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in to check PSSB veterinary inspector result. This year the exam was conducted on August 21, 2021. The examination was conducted in OMR format for a duration of 90 minutes. This recruitment drive aims to hire 866 candidates to fill the vacancies.

PSSSB Result 2021: How to download

Registered candidates who took the examination should go to the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the What's New section, click on the notification that says, "Final result cum merit list for the post of Veterinary Inspector (Advt. No 14 of 2021)."

A PDF file containing results will be displayed on the screen

The PDF will have details such as Candidate's Name, Date of Birth, Marks out of 120, Category and Remarks

Candidates are advised to download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Along with releasing the scorecards for the post of Veterinary Inspector, PSSSB has also released the result for the post of School Librarian and Technical Assistant. The exam for the above-mentioned post of Technical Assistant was held on August 22, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 120 candidates will be hired for the position of Technical Assistant. The written exam for the position of School Librarian was conducted on July 18, 2021. Through the exam that has already been conducted, a total of 693 vacancies will be filled.

Here is direct link to the result window for all the posts