PSSSB Clerk Recruitment: Applications Begin For 160 Legal Clerk (Group C) Posts

PSSSB has recently invited applications as part of its PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021. PSSSB full form is Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. The board has invited online applications for various post of Legal Clerk (Group C). A lot of candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the PSSSB recruitment 2021. The wait is now over as the candidates can apply in this PSSSB clerk recruitment. The board has invited online applications on the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and apply to this recruitment drive. Here is a look at the details about PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021.

PSSSB Clerk recruitment details

The board notified about this vacancy on the official website that the application window has started from today, i.e. April 12, 2021. Candidates can apply for the Legal Clerk post till May 10, 2021, up to 5 PM. The registration, as well as the form submission window, will be closed after this. The applications should be done by candidates in online mode only on the official website. No other mode of application will be entertained by the board. A total of 160 posts are on offer in this PSSSB Clerk recruitment. The application fee can be paid by May 13, 2021.

See the official notification HERE

To apply for the post of Legal Clerk, the candidate should hold a graduate degree in law from any recognised university or institution. The application fee for unreserved candidates is â‚¹1000 and it should be paid online. The selection will be done through an objective type test. A PSSSB typing test will also be held in Punjabi and English for the recruitment of candidates. The candidate is required to score a minimum of 40% marks to qualify in the recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to fill the online application for the post as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems.

For the direct link to apply, click HERE

The official website has also mentioned that no correction or changes are allowed once the duly filled application form is submitted. Therefore one should also cross-check all the information before submitting the form. For detailed information about the PSSSB typing test and other information about PSSSB recruitment 2021, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board at sssb.punjab.gov.in and the notification.

Image Credits: Shutterstock