PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 Released; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Tickets

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets which have been released are for the positions of Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. The exam for the above-mentioned 1152 posts will be conducted on September 5, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves to sit for the exam can now download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website of SSSB Punjab, sssb.punjab.gov.in. It is to be noted that only those candidates who have qualified for the prelims will be allowed to download hall tickets and appear for the mains exam. Candidates must download the admit card as it is mandatory to carry PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 to the exam centre. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below and also be ready with the application number, date of birth and security code to download it easily.

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Current News’ section.

On that particular section, click on the link which reads, “Download Admit Card for the Second Stage Written Test Dated 05/09/2021 (Sunday) for the Post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advertisement No. 01/2021)”

Candidates will then be asked to enter their application number, gender, date of birth and security code to log in.

Post submitting the details, candidates should cross-check the details and download the admit card

Candidates should make sure to print the admit card

Here is the direct link to download admit card

Out of 1152 posts, 1090 vacancy is for Patwari, 26 is for Irrigation Booking Clerk, 32 is for Zilladars and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC. This year the prelims result was declared on August 22, 2021. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared in the Prelims exam for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for further updates.