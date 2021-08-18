PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Admit Cards For Veterinary Inspector Out; Find Download Link Here

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released admit cards for PSSSB Recruitment 2021. The admit cards that have been released are for Veterinary Inspector posts. The Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted by PSSSB on August 21, 2021. Registered candidates who need to know more about the exam can check the official website for more details. The official website is sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to select 866 candidates for the position of Veterinary Inspector. The official notification for the above-mentioned positions was released on July 8, 2021. In order to be eligible, the candidate should have done their diploma from a recognized board and have a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Exam will be conducted on August 21, 2021

The admit card will be available for download on August 17, 2021

The recruitment drive was announced on July 8, 2021

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Steps to Download Hall Tickets

Registered candidates should go to the official website of PSSSB- sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Click here to download Admit Card for Veterinary Inspector Exam.’

OR here is the direct link to download hall tickets.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to login by entering registration number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the same and take a copy to carry it to exam hall. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Written Exam: Details

The written exam will be conducted for a period of 100 minutes. This year, over 1,200 students are appearing for the exam. The students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in their answers from all the sections.