PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Admit Cards For Veterinary Inspector Out; Find Download Link Here

Quick links:
IMAGE:UNSPLASH
The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has released admit cards for PSSSB Recruitment 2021. The admit cards that have been released are for Veterinary Inspector posts. The Veterinary Inspector Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted by PSSSB on August 21, 2021. Registered candidates who need to know more about the exam can check the official website for more details. The official website is sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to select 866 candidates for the position of Veterinary Inspector. The official notification for the above-mentioned positions was released on July 8, 2021. In order to be eligible, the candidate should have done their diploma from a recognized board and have a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology.
The written exam will be conducted for a period of 100 minutes. This year, over 1,200 students are appearing for the exam. The students will be provided with OMR sheets to fill in their answers from all the sections.